Live: Erdogan in Hungary, China confirms detention of Interpol chief

Jamal Khashoggi: Turkey's President Erdogan is to hold a news conference during a visit to Hungary, hours after saying he would personally follow-up on an investigation into the possible murder of a Washington Post journalist at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last week.

Meng Hongwei: A Chinese anti-corruption agency confirmed Sunday that they had detained the former president of Interpol, who disappeared in China last month, minutes after his wife held a press conference saying she feared for his life.

Le Pen in Italy: France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen is set to meet the leader of the far-right ruling League party Matteo Salvini during an event in Rome. There are rumours that Steve Bannon might also attend.

Follow our updates here: