Eight policeman have been slightly injured following violent clashes outside a far-right rock concert in Germany.
Far-right rock fans clash with police in Germany
Around 800 people gathered for the event under the banner “Rock against too many foreigners”. The violence erupted when they tried to break through police lines. The officers responded with tear gas and batons.
The incident happened in the town of Apolda, where the concert had been moved after being banned in another nearby location. The event was cancelled in the wake of the clashes.
A separate counter demonstration of some 500 people went off peacefully.