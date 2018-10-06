A heated and dramatic senator vote has confirmed Brett Kavanaugh's seat at the Supreme Court.
US senators vote 50-48 to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court
It's despite allegations of sexual misconduct, which he angrily denies.
Around eight protestors from several sections of the senate gallery interrupted the final vote screaming, "shame, shame on you".
Voting yes were 50 senators, while 48 voted no. Two votes were not counted because one was walking his daughter up the aisle, and another retracted her 'no' in fairness of his vote not being included.
It comes after weeks of tension, tears and drama from both Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey-Ford.
It has also caused high emotion between supporters for both people, with some being arrested on Friday when lawmakers backed President Trump's nominee by 51 to 49.
Kavanaugh could soon be the decisive vote on disputes involving abortion, immigration, gay rights, voting rights and transgender troops.
President Trumps says in a tweet, "I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court".