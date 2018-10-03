The European Parliament will vote today on imposing stricter carbon limits in the car industry.
EU vote on more stringent carbon targets
EU vote on more stringent carbon targets
It's a clash of concerns between climate goals and industry competition – with warnings that some of the 13 million EU jobs, reliant on the auto-industry, could be put at risk.
It will be a decisive moment for the European Union and the car industry. If the vote passes it will be passed on to representatives of national governments at the European Council later next year for a final vote.
President Trump has himself scrapped U.S. carbon emission targets already – and for many the EU’s decision to add further restrictions on car pollutants is viewed by some as a reaction to this.
Euronews’ Darren McCaffrey had more in Strasbourg.