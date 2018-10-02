Raw Politics: UK Tories and EU leaders continue war of words

In the European parliament they were queueing up to reject Hunt's analogy and demand he apologise. Meanwhile back at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, the anti-EU rhetoric continues. Leading Brexit supporter and former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson received warm applause as he slammed Prime Minister Theresa May's so-called 'Chequers' Brexit plan as a "constitutional outrage." The EU is, he continued, playing a game and intends to punish the UK for exiting the bloc. The EU, he said, wants ultimately to show "to any other country that might dream of following suit that you cannot leave the EU without suffering adverse political and economic consequences."