Beached humpback whale rescued in Argentina

Local authorities said over 30 people were involved in the rescue of a humpback whale that began on Saturday morning, following the sighting of the stranding by a resident.

The scenes took place on the touristic Mar del Tuyu coastal beach, about 180 miles (350 kilometres) south of Buenos Aires.

Coastguards used a special harness connected to a crane, using the tides to dislodge the 10-metre-long animal which was then guided by a boat as it made its way back to sea.

