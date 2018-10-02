Beached humpback whale rescued in Argentina
Local authorities said over 30 people were involved in the rescue of a humpback whale that began on Saturday morning, following the sighting of the stranding by a resident.
The scenes took place on the touristic Mar del Tuyu coastal beach, about 180 miles (350 kilometres) south of Buenos Aires.
Coastguards used a special harness connected to a crane, using the tides to dislodge the 10-metre-long animal which was then guided by a boat as it made its way back to sea.
