A new short film, developed in collaboration with Interpol, shows first-responders how to recognise possible homemade explosives.
Watch: Interpol film shows how to recognise homemade explosives
The short highlights the importance of educating law enforcement, fire and ambulance services, and public health officials to identify early warning indicators of attacks in preparation, and how best to report such cases.
It is part of a larger campaign to raise awareness and increase the capacity of law enforcement and other agencies who suspect anyone of preparing a bomb so they can be stopped before an attack takes place.
Coordinated by Interpol’s Project Litmus, the film won a gold prize at the Cannes Corporate Media and TV Awards.
High-profile explosive attacks using some ingredients found in common household products have affected communities worldwide — including in Abuja, Boston, London, Madrid, Moscow, Mumbai and Oklahoma, according to the international police organisation.
“We know that terrorist groups are working hard to both acquire CBRNE materials and develop the expertise to use them,” said Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock.
“The Project Litmus awareness initiative highlights the need for the various agencies involved to work more closely together," he added.
"Information exchange is key to strengthening the global security architecture required to effectively counter the terrorism threat.”