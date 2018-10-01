The Belgian capital Brussels has started to fine drivers violating the low emmission zone of the city.
City of Brussels implements partial diesel ban
City of Brussels implements partial diesel ban
As of October, the city borders are equipped with smart cameras that can detect old diesel vehicles.
Once caught, the car owners will automatically get a hefty fine.
But this is not enough, according to environmentalists like Ugo Taddei, a lawyer with ClientEarth.
“The low emission zone will affect only one percent of the fleet in Brussels. And we know that this is not enough to solve the air pollution problems that the city is experiencing.”
The right emmission level will not be reached until 2015, Taddei said. This means many more years of high pollution levels which are dangerous for the people in the city, he said.
In the meantime, the European Parliamant will debate whether the EU should further reduce the CO2 emissions or not until 2030.