Watch: Chilean construction workers play drums to avoid stress at their workplace

Hundreds of construction workers took a break from their labours to take part in the "Drums of Soul" program sponsored by the Chilean Construction Chamber and lead by Chilean musician Pedro Greene.

Greene, who has led the drum therapy sessions in other Chilean cities, said that playing drums together in a group gives workers a "sense of belonging." "And, also, the emotional factor is very important because music invites happiness and good vibes," he said.

Construction workers themselves were enthusiastic participants in the event and talked up the benefits of the program.

"This is really good for our work, for all of us because it gets us out of the psychological and mental stress from the work. This is good for all of us," said construction worker Honorindo Rojas.