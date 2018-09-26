The Alliance of Socialists and Democrats had a high-profile guest today: Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă.
Raw Politics: Weber accuses Romanian government of taking the country backwards
She met with the group ahead of two critical events facing her country: a referendum in exactly two weeks over the definition of families and same sex couples, along with a debate next week in Strasbourg over allegations of corruption.
Today, Manfred Weber, the leader of the European People's Party, released a video on Twitter accusing the Romanian government of taking the country backwards.
