A celebration of green style

September sees the regular fashion crowd flock around the world to set their eyes on the looks for Spring/Summer of the following year. A new addition to the calendar are the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, which take place at the end of Milan Fashion Week. Fashion has become considerably more vocal about its sustainable efforts in recent years and these awards celebrate all things green and friendly to our planet within the industry.

A celebration of the main luxury fashion houses' commitment to sustainability, whilst maintaining their own signature style and authenticity. This is showcased through guests who all wear sustainably-sourced and created looks on the green carpet. Every attire is approved by Eco Age, a consultancy dedicated to helping brands and designers create sustainable collections and understand the benefits this has.

This year’s awards saw both the fashion and entertainment industry’s most key individuals come together at La Scala. Guests included Cate Blanchett, Elle Macpherson, Colin Firth and Armie Hammer. The sustainable green carpet which covered the Piazza La Scala was made up of 1,700 square metres of econyl® regenerated nylon, created from recycled fishing nets and other nylon waste sourced from the sea. In true sustainable fashion, everything used to create the garden at La Scala was either recycled or repurposed after the awards.