English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Video

Greenpeace activists are concerned about the additional consumer waste created by Black Friday sales
no comment

WATCH: Greenpeace activists stage Black Friday protest in Madrid

It started off as an American post-Thanksgiving tradition, fuelled by bargains and ruthless price cutting. Yet 'Black Friday' has now firmly established itself in Europe and is often longer than just one day, with many firms choosing to put on a whole week of sales.

On Friday, Greenpeace activists in Madrid targeted shops holding sales, with signs reading ‘made for the bin’ on display. The group says the extra consumerism and production encouraged by the reductions lead to higher levels of carbon dioxide emissions, as well as unnecessary waste.

Click on the video above to see more.

Today's Top Stories

more from World