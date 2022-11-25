It started off as an American post-Thanksgiving tradition, fuelled by bargains and ruthless price cutting. Yet 'Black Friday' has now firmly established itself in Europe and is often longer than just one day, with many firms choosing to put on a whole week of sales.

On Friday, Greenpeace activists in Madrid targeted shops holding sales, with signs reading ‘made for the bin’ on display. The group says the extra consumerism and production encouraged by the reductions lead to higher levels of carbon dioxide emissions, as well as unnecessary waste.

