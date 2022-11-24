Ukrainian soldiers carry out exercises in an abandoned brick building in Slovyansk in the Donetsk region, before heading back to the frontline. "The weather makes it harder and harder to cross the fields" explains "Chilly", who just finished his 5-hour training.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry has released footage that purports to show mobilised men undergoing combat training "in the rear area of the special military operation" in Ukraine.

On September 21, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on a nationwide partial mobilisation, saying it was "to protect Russia's sovereignty".

