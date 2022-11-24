English
Video

Both Ukraine and Russia have been training in the run up to winter
WATCH: Ukrainian and Russian soldiers train for a harsh winter ahead

Ukrainian soldiers carry out exercises in an abandoned brick building in Slovyansk in the Donetsk region, before heading back to the frontline. "The weather makes it harder and harder to cross the fields" explains "Chilly", who just finished his 5-hour training.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry has released footage that purports to show mobilised men undergoing combat training "in the rear area of the special military operation" in Ukraine.

On September 21, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on a nationwide partial mobilisation, saying it was "to protect Russia's sovereignty".

Click on the video above to see more.

