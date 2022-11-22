Cristiano Ronaldo has taken over Times Square -- well, virtually -- on Monday ahead of Portugal's World Cup opener against Ghana. He's unveiling his latest wax figure for Madame Tussauds New York.

The 37-year-old has become the first athlete to ever accomplish a "Times Square takeover", giving a personal video message to his fans, which was screened on the billboards and buildings in the iconic square.

The event is in conjunction with his native country's destination brand Visit Portugal.

Ronaldo, Portugal's captain at the Qatar World Cup, is facing backlash for his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, where he publicly criticised his club Manchester United and his manager Erik ten Hag.