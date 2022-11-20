Turkish strikes in Syria kill at least 31 people, according to NGO

Turkey has launched a series of attacks against Kurdish targets in the north of Syria on Saturday evening and Sunday, in retaliation for a terrorist attack in Istanbul last week.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has extensive contacts in the region, reported the casualty figures, including Syrian soldiers, a journalist, and Kurdish fighters.

The strikes mainly targeted the northern city of Kobane and its surroundings near the Turkish border, including grain silos near Al-Malikiyahand and a power plant in an area controlled by the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

"These attacks by the Turkish occupation state will not go unanswered. At the appropriate time and place, we will respond with force and effectiveness," the SDF reacted in a statement.

The Turkish operation, called "Sword Claw", aims to "eliminate terrorist attacks in northern Iraq and Syria, ensure border security and eliminate terrorism at its source", the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

Turkey, whose soldiers occupy areas of northern Syria, has been threatening since May to launch a new offensive against the SDF, which it considers "terrorist".