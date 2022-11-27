Fears grow of Turkish ground offensive in northern Syria

Syrian Kurds have taken to the streets in the city of Qamishli in the far north of the country, along its border with Turkey.

They’re worried that Ankara, which already occupies many Kurdish-majority areas in the north of Syria, could launch another ground military operation in the area.

Indeed Turkey's President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, again referenced creating a ‘safe zone' in the north of Syria on Friday, which would mean extending Ankara’s occupation to more areas.

Tensions are rising after Turkey launched a wave of airstrikes against Kurdish positions in Syria last week. Ankara took the action in response to an attack in Istanbul that killed six people, with Turkey holding various Kurdish groups responsible.

Click on the video above to see more.