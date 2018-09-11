Satellite imagery shows the massive size of Hurricane Florence, currently heading towards the Carolinas in the USA.
Satellite images show scale of Hurricane Florence
Now Reading:
Satellite images show scale of Hurricane Florence
"Viktor Orbán is leading Hungary away from the rule of law, from our fundamental rights, from EU solidarity, from the EU project. He is using public funds to wage a massive propaganda campaign against the European Union, against free movement and against the rule of law."Viviane Reding Former Vice-President of the European Commision, responsible for Justice, Fundamental Rights and Citizenship
"The key challenge for Turkey is not the form of its relationship with the EU, but the fact that it crucially needs EU markets, funds, and investment to prosper. This in turn requires the rule of law, not the rule of the arbitrary. Choices will have to be made in Ankara."Marc Pierini Former EU ambassador to Turkey, visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe
"Viktor Orbán is leading Hungary away from the rule of law, from our fundamental rights, from EU solidarity, from the EU project. He is using public funds to wage a massive propaganda campaign against the European Union, against free movement and against the rule of law."Viviane Reding Former Vice-President of the European Commision, responsible for Justice, Fundamental Rights and Citizenship
"The key challenge for Turkey is not the form of its relationship with the EU, but the fact that it crucially needs EU markets, funds, and investment to prosper. This in turn requires the rule of law, not the rule of the arbitrary. Choices will have to be made in Ankara."Marc Pierini Former EU ambassador to Turkey, visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe
Satellite images show scale of Hurricane Florence
Satellite imagery shows the massive size of Hurricane Florence, currently heading towards the Carolinas in the USA.
The storm has developed a well-defined eye and a symmetrical appearance typical of major hurricanes.
The powerful storm is carrying 140mph (220 kmh) winds and bringing heavy rain that could cause severe flooding.