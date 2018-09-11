Thousands of people from government and industry have gathered in Durban in South Africa, for the ITU Telecom World event, organised by the UN.
Digital finance and artificial intelligence at the ITU Telecom World 2018
Euronews correspondent Damon Embling says it is "a tech-fest – showcasing some of the very best in global innovation, ranging from digital finance and artificial intelligence to connectivity and cyber security.”
Among those taking part was young inventor Phathwa Senene from Johannesburg. He told Euronews about what he brought to the ITU Telecom World event.
“So, this is not a normal broom, this is a broom connected to the internet", said Senene, brandishing a broom featuring a panel with buttons. "If a street sweeper presses the green button, it reports illegal dumping sites to the municipality. If they press the blue button it sends reports of water leaks to the city. If they press the red button, it sends a report of crime and emergencies in the city.”
New research shows AI could boost global economic activity by 13 trillion dollars by 2030.Grassroot companies are a key focus of this event – fertilising a hi-tech ecosystem, connecting the unconnected.
"To connect the local community with the new technologies, we need SMEs. They are marvellous. They are very intelligent, they know technologies, they know the market,” said Houlin Zhao, ITU Secretary-General:
The ITU Telecom World runs until Thursday, 13 September.