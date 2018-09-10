Several armed men have attacked the headquarters of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) in the Libyan capital of Tripoli this morning. A witness told Reuters several blasts could be heard from the building.
Masked gunmen attack National Oil Corporation in Tripoli
Gunfire was heard as a security force allied to the Tripoli-based government arrived at the landmark building located in central Tripoli.
“Three or five gunmen were shooting inside the building,” an NOC staff told Reuters after he said he had jumped out of a window to flee. “Several people were shot.”
Firefighters and ambulances arrived at the scene to treat the wounded fleeing from inside the building.
A witness said several people were hurt by shattered windows due to the NOC building being covered with glass.
A Reuters witness saw ambulances leaving the site. A member of staff from a hotel next to the NOC offices said he heard about five blasts.
No claim over the attack was immediately made.