Watch: Britain now hosts world's largest offshore wind farm
Sitting off the northwest coast of England, Danish energy group Orsted unveiled the Walney Extension project on Thursday.
It hosts 87 turbines across 145 square kilometres — equivalent to around 20,000 football pitches — and has a capacity of 659 megawatts, which is enough to power almost 600,000 households.
According to data from the Global Wind Energy Council, Britain is the world's largest offshore wind market, hosting 36% of globally installed offshore wind capacity.