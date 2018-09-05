BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

world news

BREAKING NEWS

Blast reported in western Kabul

Now Reading:

Blast reported in western Kabul

Blast reported in western Kabul
Text size Aa Aa

An explosion has been reported outside a sports hall in the west of the Afghan capital Kabul. Officials say casualties are likely.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said it was not immediately clear what had caused the blast in the mainly Shi'ite Dasht-e-Barchi area, which has frequently been targeted by bombers.

Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.

More about