Blast reported in western Kabul

An explosion has been reported outside a sports hall in the west of the Afghan capital Kabul. Officials say casualties are likely.
Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said it was not immediately clear what had caused the blast in the mainly Shi'ite Dasht-e-Barchi area, which has frequently been targeted by bombers.
