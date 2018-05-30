When many people think of Afghanistan, they’re reminded of the unending conflicts that include the effects of the Soviet war, US and Taliban forces, suicide bombings, and women's rights. But what do Afghans think about their own country?
Friend or foe? Young Afghans talk Taliban, US, war, and Afghanistan’s future
Euronews reporter Masoud Kalesar spoke to more than a dozen students outside Kabul University about the never-ending war, young peoples' views on North America, and their hopes and dreams for Afghanistan.
Some see the US as a friend, others an enemy of Islam, but many of the students — some of whom study law, journalism and psychology in Kabul — suggest what needs to change going forward.