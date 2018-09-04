The top story on Raw Politics today looks at the European Commission's findings into its own controversial Secretary General Martin Selmayr. Selmayr was whisked into the top job too fast and without the requisite qualifications, says the Commission's report.
Raw Politics: Selmayr smackdown, bright horizons for Sweden's far-right and Vlad 'Reality TV' Putin
The Cube takes a peek at the Swedish elections coming up this weekend, in which the far-right is tipped to enjoy promising results.
There's also more on election dirt in Bosnia, Vladimir Putin re-imagined as a star of reality TV and a rather bookish view on Brexit.
