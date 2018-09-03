Europe's politicians are back to work in Brussels this Monday with a familiar topic still set to hog the agenda. The B-word. Yes, Brexit. Find the latest opinions put out by the main protagonists in this ongoing saga.
Raw Politics: Back to work, Brexit, German crime and is it literally 'Time for a Change'?
Also making the news are crime statistics in Germany and links that are, rightly or wrongly, being made with immigration.
And in another story you may have spotted over the weekend, there are proposals to literally change time in Europe. Follow our panel discussions on those and other issues.
