Good morning, Europe. The key developments are summarised here and you can follow our live minute-by-minute updates, below.
Live updates: Brexit plan slammed; huge Brazil blaze; and journalists jailed
Live updates: Brexit plan slammed; huge Brazil blaze; and journalists jailed
Brexit turbulence: Michel Barnier, the EU's Brexit negotiator, piles pressure on the UK by saying he is "strongly opposed" to its new plan to quit the bloc. It comes as ex-British PM Tony Blair tells Euronews Theresa May's proposal is "doomed to failure".
Huge museum fire: A massive blaze tears through Brazil's 200-year-old National Museum in Rio de Janeiro likely destroying its collection of more than 20 million items, ranging from archeological finds to historical memorabilia.
Myanmar jails journalists: A court in Myanmar jails two Reuters journalists over their reporting on the killings of 10 Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine State. Reuters’ editor-in-chief, Stephen Adler, calls it a sad day for Myanmar, the journalists involved and the press everywhere.