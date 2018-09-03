Phnom Penh is facing a massive pollution problem because of the widespread use of plastic packaging and poor waste management services.
Cambodia's plastic problems
Plastic does not biodegrade easily, staying around for hundreds of years and slowly leaking harmful chemicals into the environment.
There are dire consequences for the local population: on one hand, their health suffers due to garbage piled up in the streets and drainage systems clogged with waste, while a drop in tourists is hurting the economy there.
The government has introduced a plastic bag tax and environmental groups are working on other innovative new solutions.