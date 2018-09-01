Senator John McCain honoured at Washington service

The Vietnam War hero's coffin was draped with the national flag. Among those attending were former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Donald Trump was not t invited; McCain had some major differences of opinion with the nation's current leader.

A service has taken place in the U.S. capital to mourn the death of Senator John McCain , who died of brain cancer. His wife Cindy led the mourners at Washington's National Cathedral.

"President Bush and I are among the fortunate few who competed against John as the highest level of politics," former president Barack Obama told mourners. "He made us better presidents. Just as he made the Senate better. Just as he made this country better. So, for someone like John to ask you while he is still alive to stand and to speak of him when he is gone is a precious and singular honour."

John McCain was a decorated veteran who was held for more than five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

He will be buried on Sunday, September 2, at his alma mater, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.