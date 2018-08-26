Tributes continue to be paid to John McCain

Senator John McCain made one his final journeys as his body was driven from his ranch in Sedona, Arizona, to a funeral home in Phoenix.

Admirers and mourner lined the streets as the hearse drove by. Many expressed admiration for him.

"John is close to my heart because I liked the way he's so strong in politics and in life, you know," said Arizona resident, Patrick Coradino.

"He had some down points with politics but he still overcame those down points with the presidency twice and Vietnam. He still came out strong and he battled. He battled for America and he battled for us, the people."

A woman said: "I'll be honest I'm a Democrat, but I love him... He was caring, he listened to us, and I just have always had high respect for him."

At the former Hoa Lo Prison in Hanoi images are displayed of the moment John McCain was taken as a prisoner of war in 1967.

He spent five years there after his plane was shot down during the Vietnam war.

But despite him once being involved in fighting the Vietnamese, people there have shown some affection for him.

"Even though he bombed Vietnam during the war, as a pilot, he was a soldier back then," explained tour guide Nguyen Minh Duc.

"In later years he was the one that contributed most toward normalization with the U.S."

And Hanoi resident, Vu Van Long went further: "He supported peace in Vietnam when it comes to policies made by the Congress. He is a peace-lover. He died, leaving a sadness for everyone that support peace."

Tributes continue to pour in from politicians and ordinary citizens around the world as John McCain is remembered as one of the most high profile politicians in the US.