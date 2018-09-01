The two people injured in a stabbing at Amsterdam's central railway station on Friday were Americans.
Amsterdam stab victims were U.S. citizens
Police shot and wounded the attacker and later said they had identified him as an Afghan citizen.
All three were taken to hospital for treatment.
Dutch police told a news agency that the attacker claims he did not single his two victims out and did not know they were U.S. citizens.
Officials said all scenarios were being taken into account including a terrorist motive