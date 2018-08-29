Described as the ‘World’s Biggest Food Fight’, the La Tomatina festival took hold of the eastern Spanish town of Bunol on Wednesday. Every year thousands of revelers throw 145 tonnes of tomatoes at each other.
Spain paints the town red with tomatoes
Large crowds of locals, as well as tourists from all over the world, gather every year for the messy event.
The festival is said to have originated from a spontaneous bust-up amongst villagers in 1945. A firecracker signal marks the start of the massive food fight and during the next hour, six trucks loaded with over-ripe tomatoes drove through the small town's main street providing ammunition for festival-goers.