Ryanair reaches agreement with Italian union

Ryanair has reportedly reached a collective labour agreement with the Italian pilots' union ANPAC. The company has been hit by a series of strikes in several countries in Europe where it operates and thousands of passengers have seen their flights delayed or cancelled.
The Italian market is important to Ryanair and is the second largest outside the UK. Around 20 percent of its fleet is based in the country.
ANPAC said deal came after eight months of talks and was approved by over 300 Italian flight deck crew.
The union says it gives protections and guarantees to its members and well as a pay increase. however full details have not yet been made public. It's thought that is because the airline doesn't want to give ground to other unions in Europe that is negotiating with.
Ryanair says it has invited British, Spanish and German unions to meet with it in the coming days in the hope of negotiating similar agreements.