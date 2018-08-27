BREAKING NEWS

Live: Abuse cover-up claim; McCain tributes; and Florida shooting

Good Morning, Europe! Here are the main stories we're following:

Cover-up allegations: Pope Francis declines to respond to a claim he knew about allegations of sex abuse by a prominent US cardinal for years.

Florida shooting:A video gamer shot two people dead before turning the gun on himself at a tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

McCain tributes: Tributes continue to be paid to US senator John McCain, who died following a battle with brain cancer. He was 81.

Follow our live updates, below: