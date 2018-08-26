At least 15 people were killed when a tourist coach crashed along a winding road in west Bulgaria today, the health ministry said.
At least 15 people killed as coach crashes in Bulgaria
Now Reading:
At least 15 people killed as coach crashes in Bulgaria
@ Copyright :File image
"We can confirm 15 dead and 27 injured," ministry spokeswoman Katia Sungarska told BNT public television.
The accident happened when the coach full of Bulgarian tourists on a visit to a monastery, ran off the road and overturned near the town of Svoge.
Four cars were crushed in the accident, according to police.