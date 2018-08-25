At least eighteen people have died in a fire at a holiday hotel in northeast China.
China: Fire at Harbin Resort hotel kills dozens
The blaze broke out early Saturday morning at a hot spring resort in Harbin. Dozens are injured. Over a hundred firefighters tackled the flames in the four- storey building
An investigation has started into the cause.
China seems to have a patchy record for health and safety, according to the string of fires at hospitals, apartment blocks and shopping malls. The governments started a 40-day 'special operation' focusing on building safety. It's after a fire broke out in an apartment block killing 19 people last November.