Watch: Ukraine celebrates independence with 2,700 metre flag

To mark Ukrainian Flag Day, the country unveiled a 2,700-metre flag, the largest flag ever recorded in the country, according to the Ukraine Book of Records.

Each 100-metre interval represents a year of Ukrainian independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Chief of Staff of Armed Forces Viktor Muzhenko and Interior Minister Arsen Avakov listen to the state anthem during Ukrainian Independence Day celebrations, Friday. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Following the reveal of the flag, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman attended a ceremonial event when the flag was raised in front of the government buildings in the nation's capital, Kyiv.

"On the eve of the Independence Day of Ukraine, we celebrate a momentous day — the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine. It is a symbol of our state and independence, a symbol of the indomitable spirit and a symbol of the right to democracy and free choice," Groysman said Thursday.

The country is celebrating Independence Day with a military parade Friday.

Groysman met with US National Security Advisor John Bolton this morning before Independence Day celebrations began.