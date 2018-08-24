BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine

Watch: Ukraine celebrates independence with 2,700 metre flag

Now Reading:

Watch: Ukraine celebrates independence with 2,700 metre flag

REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
@ Copyright :
REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Text size Aa Aa

Ukrainians celebrated National Flag Thursday with the nation commemorating Independence Day Friday.

To mark Ukrainian Flag Day, the country unveiled a 2,700-metre flag, the largest flag ever recorded in the country, according to the Ukraine Book of Records.

Each 100-metre interval represents a year of Ukrainian independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Chief of Staff of Armed Forces Viktor Muzhenko and Interior Minister Arsen Avakov listen to the state anthem during Ukrainian Independence Day celebrations, Friday.REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Following the reveal of the flag, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman attended a ceremonial event when the flag was raised in front of the government buildings in the nation's capital, Kyiv.

"On the eve of the Independence Day of Ukraine, we celebrate a momentous day — the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine. It is a symbol of our state and independence, a symbol of the indomitable spirit and a symbol of the right to democracy and free choice," Groysman said Thursday.

The country is celebrating Independence Day with a military parade Friday.

Groysman met with US National Security Advisor John Bolton this morning before Independence Day celebrations began.