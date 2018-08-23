BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

USA

Watch: Whale stuns onlookers as it leaps next to boat

Now Reading:

Watch: Whale stuns onlookers as it leaps next to boat

Watch: Whale stuns onlookers as it leaps next to boat
Text size Aa Aa

A whale in Alaska soaked surprised onlookers while whale-watching.

With humpbacked whales weighing up to 30 tonnes, the animal created quite a splash as it leapt out of the water next to the spectator's small boat.

There are an estimated 80,000 humpbacked whales in the oceans, having made a comeback due to conservation efforts.