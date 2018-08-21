Live: Europe's measles record, Prague Spring at 50, and Brexit urgency

Good morning, Europe. Here are the key developments we're watching:
Europe's measles record, Prague Spring at 50, and Brexit urgency
Measles record: Cases of measles in Europe have hit a record high in the first six months of this year, the World Health Organization warns.
Prague Spring: It is 50 years since a Russia-led invasion of Czechoslovakia put a quick stop to moves to liberalise its communist system.
Brexit talks: British minister Dominic Raab is in Brussels today in a bid to pick up the pace of Brexit talks with the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier.
