Italian actress Asia Argento has denied an accusation of sexual assault by actor Jimmy Bennett.
Italian actress Asia Argento denies sexual assault
Italian actress Asia Argento denies sexual assault
The leading member of the #MeToo movement claims her partner Anthony Bourdain only made a payment of 380,000 dollars to Bennett last October to help him through financial problems.
Argento said "I am deeply shocked and hurt by having read news that is absolutely false. I have never had any sexual relationship with Bennett"
The claim first appeared in the New York Times on Monday. Bennett says he was 17 when it happened in a hotel room in Southern California in 2013.
Argento was one of the first to speak out about producer Harvey Weinstein, who's now accused her of a "stunning level of hypocrisy."