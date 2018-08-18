Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies aged 80

Kofi Annan, the former UN secretary-general who won the Nobel Peace Prize for humanitarian work, has died at the age of 80, according to officials.

Annan died at a hospital in Bern, Switzerland, in the early hours.

A statement by the Kofi Annan Foundation, published on twitter said he died on Saturday of a "short illness". Adding that his wife Nane and three children were by his side during his last days.

Annan was of Ghanian nationality and served as the seventh UN chief for almost 10 years.

He was the first black African to take up the role, which he served from 1997-2006, and the first secretary-general to emerge from the ranks of United Nations staff.

His tenure as the UN coincided with the Iraq war, during which he was critical of the US for its involvement.

Annan later served as the UN special envoy for Syria and led efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

His Foundation said he was a "global statesman and deeply committed internationalist who fought throughout his life for a fairer and more peaceful world".

"Wherever there was suffering or need, he reached out and touched many people with his deep compassion and empathy. He selflessly placed others first, radiating genuine kindness, warmth and brilliance in all he did."