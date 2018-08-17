Aleppo comes back to life after devastation of war

Ragged and battered - but slowly coming back to life.

The Syrian city of Aleppo is still littered with debris from years of shelling and gunfire --- but now tea shops, market stalls and pedestrians are also returning to

what's one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world -

Residents say things have improved since regime forces retook the city in 2016.

"Here in the streets, there wasn't anyone at all during the war," remembers resident Saleh Taftaneyzi. "There just wasn't anyone. And now, you can see for yourself, how many people there are."

Aleppo was devasted by a four year battle for control between rebels and government troops of what was once Syria's largest city.

The four year siege left tens of thousands of people dead - including about 5,000 children.

Witnesses have also accused government forces of war crimes, including the use of chemical weapons.

Rebel forces led by the Free Syrian Army resisted government troops until supply lines to the city were cut in early 2016.

The last rebels were evacuated by the end of that year.

The destruction of Aleppo has been compared to the devastation wrought in World War II.

Among the casualties, the city's cultural heritage including the Great Mosque and Al-Medina souq.