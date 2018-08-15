Scottish ice-cream parlour raises eyebrows with their new mayonnaise flavour

The ice-cream parlour "Ice Artisan Ice Cream" in Falkirk, Scotland has made international news because of their controversial flavour choices, primarily, the "Hellman's" mayonnaise ice-cream.

Kyle Gentleman, owner of the shop explains the reasoning behind the decision. He says that chips can be incorporated into every meal in Scotland, and the condiments that go with them are no exception. He stated that he thought the shop should go with something the Scottish people love.

The flavour has proven to be much more popular with international customers however with some locals voicing that the mayonnaise option is "rotten".

"Ice" aims to offer unusual flavours that customers wouldn't be able to purchase elsewhere. The parlour previously gained attention for their "Strongbow Dark Fruits" flavour. Another speciality of theirs is the "Monster" energy drink ice-cream.

Twitter has been vocal about the decision with one individual naming the flavour as "humanity's greatest folly."

Gentleman has been in the ice-cream business since he was 13 when he began doing mobile ice-cream sales in his family business. He has been hearing a lot of suggestions from customers to expand his selection to include ketchup, brown sauce, and hot sauce and may look into it in the future.

