Until its dramatic collapse, Genoa's Morandi bridge was a major arterial route - connecting three of Italy's biggest ports.
Bridge lay at heart of Italian transport network
It's sudden loss strikes a blow at the heart of Italy's transport network.
The alternative route adds kilometres - and time - to every journey.
Marco Menduni, a journalist from Secolo XIX
"One of our concerns is what's going to happen to the city without that bridge because it's something really important for commercial use, for commercial traffic and for daily use, for people that are coming from one side of the city to the other. It's crucial".
The Italian government has threatened to revoke the concession of bridge operator Autostrade per l'Italia, which earns millions of euros in tolls from the route every year.
But Autostrade claims it carried out regular checks on the structure and has no idea why it collapsed.
It also said it's already assessing how to rebuild the bridge.