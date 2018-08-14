BREAKING NEWS

Italy

Italy bridge: Pictures, videos from Genoa motorway collapse

Italy bridge: Pictures, videos from Genoa motorway collapse

Italy bridge: Pictures, videos from Genoa motorway collapse
REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A motorway bridge has collapsed near the Italian city of Genoa, killing about 30 people, according to Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

The number of fatalities is likely to rise, according to Italian Deputy Transport Minister Edoardo Rixi.

A 200-metre section of the Morandi Bridge, part of the A10 motorway, fell down.

Pictures of the scene, which Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said appears to be "an immense tragedy", show the devastation caused by the elevated motorway collapse.

Pictures of the Morandi Bridge site

The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa.Reuters

A couple look at the collapsed bridge.Reuters

The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa.REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa in this picture released by Italian firefighters.Italian Firefighters Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Video shows rescue workers at the scene

Emergency services respond

A rescue helicopter flies over the collapsed bridge.REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa in this picture released by Italian firefighters.Italian Firefighters Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Rescue workers are seen at the collapsed Morandi Bridge.Reuters

Rescue workers are pictured near the rubble from the bridge collapse.

Rescue workers are seen at the collapsed Morandi Bridge.REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Rescue workers are seen at the collapsed Morandi Bridge.Reuters