Italy bridge: Pictures, videos from Genoa motorway collapse

A motorway bridge has collapsed near the Italian city of Genoa, killing about 30 people, according to Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

The number of fatalities is likely to rise, according to Italian Deputy Transport Minister Edoardo Rixi.

A 200-metre section of the Morandi Bridge, part of the A10 motorway, fell down.

Pictures of the scene, which Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said appears to be "an immense tragedy", show the devastation caused by the elevated motorway collapse.

