Spanish driver tests positive for every drug in test

A driver in northeastern Spain has tested positive for ‘every possible kind of drug’ after being pulled over by police on Saturday.
Police found high levels of cannabis, amphetamines/methamphetamine, cocaine, opiates; as well as alcohol, with a rate of 0,60 mg/l.
Local police told Euronews that a neighbour in the town of Carcastillo called the police saying that "several people were getting in a vehicle influenced by alcoholic beverages."
The driver was fined 1000 euros and had six points deducted from his driver's license for failing the alcohol test, and another 1000 euros and six points for failing the drugs test.
The vehicle has now been impounded.
Although the driver's condition went against traffic regulations, the number of car-related deaths in the Spanish region of Navarra stands as low as it's ever been.
EU countries have different rules for addressing drivers under the influence of drugs, according to the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction. Some use roadside saliva tests while others rely on physical indicators observed by police on the scene, with a blood test as confirmation in both cases.
Driving under the influence of drugs can lead to jail sentences of two years or more in some countries, while others do not send offenders to prison.