Venezuela is in free fall and the world is watching it happen | View

The recent and bizarre alleged assassination attempt on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, complete with exploding armed drones, remains mostly a mystery. Regardless of who perpetrated it or why, however, the controversy is already allegedly being used by the regime to persecute political enemies and distract from the serious economic crisis besieging that country.

Despite constant condemnation from outside observers, the situation in Venezuela continues to worsen. A top UN official recently warned that the country is on the verge of turning into "an absolute disaster in unprecedented proportions for the Western Hemisphere."

What was once Latin America's richest nation, is now sending hordes of refugees into neighboring countries. Since 2016, nearly two million people have fled the country. Those unfortunate enough to stay are facing life-threatening shortages of food and medicine, one of the highest murder rates in the world and an annual inflation rate that now sits above 40,000 percent.

A national survey in 2017 found that 87 percent of families live below the poverty line. Nearly two-thirds of Venezuelans reported losing an average of 25 pounds in the previous year — some have called it the "Maduro diet." The Pharmaceutical Federation estimates that 80 percent of drugs are not available in drugstores. There are outbreaks of diseases that had been eradicated or were under control, such as diphtheria, measles and malaria.

Maduro has reacted to the collapse of the economy by consolidating the dictatorship, intensifying human rights abuses (including torture) and further cracking down on the private sector. He claims that his regime is the victim of an "economic war" waged by the opposition and the United States. The reality is that this man-made tragedy has a well-known culprit: socialism.

