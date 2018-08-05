Greek fire death toll rises

An 85-year-old man has become the 90th person to die as a result of last month's deadly wildfire in Greece.

He died from his burns while being treated in Athen's Evangelismos hospital.

Over 35 other people are in the same clinic with seven of them in intensive care.

The fire service said the total number includes two unidentified remains of people who have not been sought by relatives.

Some of the victims drowned after being forced by the flames to flee into the sea in the coastal town of Mati.

Much of the criticism of the response to the blaze centered on the lack of evacuation plans for residents. On Friday the minister responsible for the coordination of the police and fire service, Nikos Toskas, resigned.