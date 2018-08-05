A vintage plane crash in Switzerland on Saturday killed all 20 people on board, police confirmed on Sunday.
Swiss vintage plane crash 'kills all 20 people on board'
Swiss vintage plane crash 'kills all 20 people on board'
The JU-52 aircraft, built in Germany in 1939, smashed into the western slopes of Piz Segnas mountain, 75 kilometres south-east of Zurich.
It left Locarno Air Base around 16h CET and was heading for the suburbs of Zurich when it crashed at an altitude of 2,540 metres.
"The police have the sad certainty that the 20 passengers perished," said a spokesperson for regional police in the canton of Grisons.
The plane was operated by JU-Air, an association set-up to keep the planes flying after they were taken out of service by the Swiss Air Force in 1981.
“The JU-Air team is deeply saddened and thinks of the passengers, the crew and families and friends of the victims,” read a statement on its website.