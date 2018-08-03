Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:
Live updates: Macron meets May, Zimbabwe election fallout and Europe heatwave
Macron meets May: French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May at his presidential retreat in the south of France.
Zimbabwe election fallout: Incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa is declared the winner of the presidential race, hours after the death toll from election protests rose to six.
Europe heatwave: Temperatures continue to soar across Europe, with forecasters predicting that the all-time record for the region of 48°C could be broken.
