Live updates: Macron meets May, Zimbabwe election fallout and Europe heatwave

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

Macron meets May: French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May at his presidential retreat in the south of France.

Zimbabwe election fallout: Incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa is declared the winner of the presidential race, hours after the death toll from election protests rose to six.

Europe heatwave: Temperatures continue to soar across Europe, with forecasters predicting that the all-time record for the region of 48°C could be broken.

