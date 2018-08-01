The political gloves have come off in Greece amid a deepening row over the government’s response to the worst wildfires in recent history.
Political tensions rise in Greece over government handling of wildfires
It was one of the country’s worst ever natural disasters, where more than 90 people died after blazes gripped the Attica region last week.
But political in-fighting is taking centre stage in Athens, with the opposition roundly criticising the government and pushing for snap elections. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras responded by accusing his rivals of exploiting the situation.
Our correspondent Fay Doulgkeri is in Athens, following the political fallout from the wildfires. She tells us more about that, and about what happened last time there was a similar situation in Greece.
