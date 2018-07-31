Paragliders fill the skies above Portugal to crown new European Champions

150 of the continent's best paragliders graced the skies above Montalegre, Portugal, in July as new champions were crowned in the European Paragliding Championship.

The 15th instalment of the championship ran from July 16th-28th and saw men and women compete together, taking on eight separate tasks over a total distance of 567km.

Great Britain's Theo Ward took the overall European Champion title with 5348 points, ahead of Germany's Torsten Siegel and Italy's Bagio Alberto Vitale.

France's Seiko Fukuoka Naville was the highest ranked woman, with her compatriot Meryl Delferriere in second and Switzerland's Yael Margelisch in third.